ECCC Collegians to Present Fall Campus Concert

The East Central Community College Collegians rock and roll band will present its fall campus concert at 7 p.m. Monday, Nov. 18, in Huff Auditorium on the Decatur campus. Admission is free and the public is invited to attend.The popular group will be performing hits by Post Malone, Lady Gaga, Kenny Wayne Shepherd Band, Gabby Barrett, Camila Cabello, Dishwalla, KT Tunstall, and many more! Members include (front row, from left) technicians Audrey Pugh of Newton, Jerry Davidson of Union, Riley Hardy of Starkville, Danté Windham of Heidelburg, Blake Wyatt of Philadelphia, Braeden Nabers of Louisville, Malcolm Chambers of Decatur, Devin Sims of Philadelphia, and Will Hardy of Starkville; and (back row, left) musicians Angel Mondragon of Forest (Trumpet), Lauren Gilmer of Little Rock (Tenor Sax), and Jovani Mondragon of Forest (Alto Sax); vocalists Harley Pullin of Preston, Landon Weeks of Louisville, Abby Wells of Noxapater, Logan Little of Enterprise, and Bryce Lott Leach of Sebastopol; and musicians Devin Reed of Louisville (Bass), Dylan Chunn of Philadelphia (Guitar), Lance Sanders of Louisville (Drums), Matt Hancock of Conehatta (Keyboards), and Fine Arts Division Chair/instructor Chas Evans, who serves as director and also plays guitar. (EC Photo)