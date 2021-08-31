ECCC Hosting Free COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic – September 8

East Central Community College announced they are hosting their 2nd free COVID-19 vaccination clinic of the fall semester on Wednesday September 8th. It will be on the campus in Decatur. Rush Health Systems is sponsoring the clinic with ECCC.

Rush personnel with the assistance of ECCC nursing students, administered the Pfizer vaccine to 139 people during the first clinic held on campus on August 18.

The September 8 clinic will be held from 9 a.m. – 6 p.m. in the Huff Auditorium parking lot in front of Founders Gym just off Broad Street on the front of the campus. The clinic will be walk-up as well as drive-thru.

Those who received the first dose of the Pfizer vaccine at the clinic that was held on Aug 18 should return for the second dose on September 8. Rush will also offer the fist dose for those who have not yet received the first vaccine.