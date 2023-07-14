HomeLocalEscape, Fleeing and Eluding, and Felony Pursuit in Neshoba

Escape, Fleeing and Eluding, and Felony Pursuit in Neshoba

by

NICHOLAS GREEN, 19. of Philadelphia, Felony Pursuit, No Insurance, Resisting Arrest, Failure to Yield to Blue Light / Siren, Leaving the Scene, Reckless Driving, NCSO.  Bond $15,000, $800, $600, $400, $500, $500.

 

DARVOL HART, 44, of Newton, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Trespassing, NCSO.  Bond $800, $500.

 

AUSTIN TODD JARRIEL, 22, of Philadelphia, Possession of a Controlled Substance withing a Correctional Institution, Expired License Tag, NCSO.  Bond $0, $400.

 

AMBER LOUANN JEFFERSON, 32, of Philadelphia, Indictment, NCSO.  Bond $0.

 

DAMONDRE JOHNSON, 17, of Philadelphia, Serving Sentence.  Bond $0.

 

MANUEL KING, 51, of Conehatta, Escape, NCSO.  Bond $0.

 

GERALD DAMON LEWIS, 43, of Union, Hold – Circuit Court, NCSO.  Bond $0.

 

SPENCER COLE LILLIS, 19, of Carthage, DUI – Other Substance, NCSO.  Bond $1,500.

 

GERARDO TRONCOSO MALDONADO, 45, of Philadelphia, DUI – 1st, NCSO.  Bond $1,500.

Leave a Reply

We encourage open dialogue but if you disagree with someone, please disagree respectfully. Cruelty will not be tolerated. This is a family-friendly group.

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Articles

Felony Bad Check and Multiple DUIs in Neshoba Arrests

Sample Ballot for August Primary Elections in Neshoba County

DUIs and Drugs in Neshoba Arrests

Felony DUI, Assault, and Possession Arrests in Philadelphia

Multiple Assault and Felony Possession Arrests in Attala and Leake

DUI and Drug Trafficking in Neshoba Arrests