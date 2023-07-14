Escape, Fleeing and Eluding, and Felony Pursuit in Neshoba

NICHOLAS GREEN, 19. of Philadelphia, Felony Pursuit, No Insurance, Resisting Arrest, Failure to Yield to Blue Light / Siren, Leaving the Scene, Reckless Driving, NCSO. Bond $15,000, $800, $600, $400, $500, $500.

DARVOL HART, 44, of Newton, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Trespassing, NCSO. Bond $800, $500.

AUSTIN TODD JARRIEL, 22, of Philadelphia, Possession of a Controlled Substance withing a Correctional Institution, Expired License Tag, NCSO. Bond $0, $400.

AMBER LOUANN JEFFERSON, 32, of Philadelphia, Indictment, NCSO. Bond $0.

DAMONDRE JOHNSON, 17, of Philadelphia, Serving Sentence. Bond $0.

MANUEL KING, 51, of Conehatta, Escape, NCSO. Bond $0.

GERALD DAMON LEWIS, 43, of Union, Hold – Circuit Court, NCSO. Bond $0.

SPENCER COLE LILLIS, 19, of Carthage, DUI – Other Substance, NCSO. Bond $1,500.

GERARDO TRONCOSO MALDONADO, 45, of Philadelphia, DUI – 1st, NCSO. Bond $1,500.