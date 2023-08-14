Felony Child Abuse, Domestic Violence, Drug Trafficking, Indecent Exposure, Forgery, and Malicious Mischief in Attala and Leake Arrests

TIMOTHY J ABLES, 46, of Kosciusko, Theft or Destruction of Public Utilities Fixtures or Equipment, ACSO. Bond $1,000.

CHASITY L AKERS, 46, of Carthage, Felony Indictment, LCSO. Bond N/A.

JEREMY BALL, 21, of Kosciusko, Contempt of Court – Kosciusko Municipal Court, KPD. Bond $0.

JERMEL D BALL, 24, of Kosciusko, Indecent Exposure, KPD. Bond $0.

LEONARD W BEARD, 41, of Carthage, Malicious Mischief, KPD. Bond $900.

BREKNIYAH J BRADLEY, 23, of Yazoo City, Felony Forgery – Uttering Counterfeit Instrument or Coin, KPD. Bond $10,000.

FRANCISCO R CAMARENA, 36, of Eagle Lake, TX, Trafficking in Controlled Substances, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Marijuana, Possession of Paraphernalia, Careless Driving, Hold for ICE, LCSO. Bond $1,000,000, $100,000, $500, $700, $200, N/A.

ANTHONY W CHANDLER, 28, of Carthage, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, Disorderly Conduct – Disturbing the Peace, Resisting Arrest, LCSO. Bond $5,000, $1,000, $500.

BRITTANY L DANIELS, 34, of Jackson, DUI – 1st, WGPD. Bond $2,500.

KIMBERLY M GATLIN, 23, of Forest, Felony Child Abuse – Endangering the Child’s Health, Felony Obstruction – Tampering with Physical Evidence, No Driver’s License, Failure to Yield to Blue Lights, No Insurance, Littering, DUI – 1st, Seatbelt Violation, Careless Driving, Profanity in a Public Place, Failure to Use Child Restraint Device, Hold for Another State, CPD. Bond $20,000, $10,000, $418, $218, $418, $337.50, $1,331, $52, $168, $239.25, $143, N/A.

FELICIA M HENDERSON, 43, of Kosciusko, Domestic Violence – Simple Assault, KPD. Bond N/A.