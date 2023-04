Felony DUI and Felony Malicious Mischief in Attala and Leake

KERRY LEE BARNETT, 62, of McCool, Trespassing, Disorderly Conduct – Failure to Comply with LEO, ACSO. Bond $1,000, $500.

ALEXIS D BELL, 35, of Kosciusko, Felony Malicious Mischief, KPD. Bond $5,000.

TEKULVE L CLEMONS, 21, of Philadelphia, DUI – Child Endangerment, No Insurance, MHP. Bond $1,000, $500.

JOSEPH M COMANS, 29, of Carthage, Hold for Drug Court, Leake County Justice Court, LSCO. Bond N/A.

LAJONDA M DAVIS, 41, of Charlotte NC, False ID, LCSO. Bond $500.

TASHAE D ELLIS, 30, of Kosciusko, Serving Days, KPD. Bond N/A.

KEONTA D GOODWIN, 36, of Carthage, Disorderly Conduct – Disturbance of Family, CPD. Bond $399.25.

HEATHER D GOSS, 33, of Carthage, Hold for Drug Court, Leake County Justice Court, LCSO. Bond $0.

BOBBY L IVY, 59, of Vaiden, Felony DUI, ACSO. Bond $5,000.

DONTRAVION LEWIS, 25, of Kosciusko, Felony Indictment, LCSO. Bond N/A.