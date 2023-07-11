Felony DUI, Assault, and Possession Arrests in Philadelphia

DONTEA T BASS, 32, of Philadelphia, Simple Assault – Attempt by Physical Menace to Create Fear, PPD. Bond $500.

SHAKELYA BOLER, 55, of Philadelphia, Warrant, PPD. Bond N/A.

BRIDGET R BOUNDS, 42, of Union, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Marijuana, PPD. Bond $0, $1,500.

MITCHELL BOUNDS, 23, of Union, Possession of Marijuana, PPD. Bond $1,500.

CHRISTOPHER A CASTRO, 30, of Scooba, Felony DUI, Revoked or Suspended Driver’s License, Reckless Driving, False ID, PPD. Bond N/A, $1,000, $500, $500.

FRANK J COLEMAN, 63, of Philadelphia, Disorderly Conduct – Disturbance by Explosions, Noises or Offensive Conduct, PPD. Bond $500.

TAYLOR M DAVIS, 31, of Noxapater, Contempt of Court, PPD. Bond $0.

TAYLOR B FLORA, 28, of Mathiston, Reckless Driving, Inoperable Lights, Failure to Yield to Emergency Vehicle, PPD. Bond $500, $500, $500.