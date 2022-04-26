HomeAttalaFelony Fleeing, Leaving the Scene of an Accident, and more in Attala and Leake Arrests

Felony Fleeing, Leaving the Scene of an Accident, and more in Attala and Leake Arrests

JULIAN-ENRIQUE AGUSTI-FELIX, 27, of Carthage, Bench Warrant X 4, DUI – 2nd, No Driver’s License, No Insurance, Open Container, CPD.  Bond N/A X 4, $1,331, $418, $518, $389.25.

 

CARSON R ALLEN, 27, of Kosciusko, Domestic Violence – Simple Assault, ACSO.  Bond $1,000.

 

BRANDY BONAVENTURE, 21, of Ethel, Felony Warrant, ACSO.  Bond N/A.

 

KODI CLARK, 42, of Kosciusko, Contempt of Court, KPD.  Bond $0.

 

PARKER B COLEMAN, 23, of Kosciusko, Warrant, ACSO.  Bond $5,000.

 

DOTTIE M GRIFFIN, 33, of Canton, Disorderly Conduct – Disturbing the Peace, Profanity in Public Place, CPD.  Bond $399.25, $239.25.

 

MICHAEL N HENRY, 29, of Walnut Grove, Shoplifting, CPD.  Bond N/A.

 

ANTWON JOHNSON, 49, of Kosciusko, Leaving the Scene of an Accident, Felony Fleeing or Eluding a LEO – Reckless or Willful Disregard for Persons or Property, No Insurance, KPD.  Bond $400, $5,000, $800.

