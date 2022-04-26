Felony Fleeing, Leaving the Scene of an Accident, and more in Attala and Leake Arrests

JULIAN-ENRIQUE AGUSTI-FELIX, 27, of Carthage, Bench Warrant X 4, DUI – 2nd, No Driver’s License, No Insurance, Open Container, CPD. Bond N/A X 4, $1,331, $418, $518, $389.25.

CARSON R ALLEN, 27, of Kosciusko, Domestic Violence – Simple Assault, ACSO. Bond $1,000.

BRANDY BONAVENTURE, 21, of Ethel, Felony Warrant, ACSO. Bond N/A.

KODI CLARK, 42, of Kosciusko, Contempt of Court, KPD. Bond $0.

PARKER B COLEMAN, 23, of Kosciusko, Warrant, ACSO. Bond $5,000.

DOTTIE M GRIFFIN, 33, of Canton, Disorderly Conduct – Disturbing the Peace, Profanity in Public Place, CPD. Bond $399.25, $239.25.

MICHAEL N HENRY, 29, of Walnut Grove, Shoplifting, CPD. Bond N/A.

ANTWON JOHNSON, 49, of Kosciusko, Leaving the Scene of an Accident, Felony Fleeing or Eluding a LEO – Reckless or Willful Disregard for Persons or Property, No Insurance, KPD. Bond $400, $5,000, $800.