Felony Malicious Mischief and Burglary in Attala and Leake

SAMMY D MOORE, 31, of Kosciusko, Burglary of a Commercial Building or Vehicle, ACSO. Bond $5,000.

LORENZO POWELL, 32, of Kosciusko, No Driver’s License, Switched Tag, Contempt of Court – Kosciusko Municipal Court, KPD. Bond $900, $700, $0.

ALLEN RAMAGE, 50, of Sallis, Felony Malicious Mischief, Resisting Arrest, ACSO. Bond $5,000, $1,000.

CEDRIC SNOW, 26, of Kosciusko, DUI – Other Substance, LCSO. Bond $1,000.

SHELBI N SWANTON, 22, of Carthage, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Paraphernalia, LCSO. Bond $15,000, $1,000.

GREGORY R TAYLOR, 57, of Kosciusko, Abusive Calls to Emergency Telephone Service, Possession of Paraphernalia, Open Container, KPD. Bond $1,000, $1,300, $500.

MALIK I THOMPSON, 25, of Union, DUI – Other Substance, MHP. Bond $1,000.

KESHAUN TOWNSEND, 23, of Carthage, Warrant – Leake County Justice Court, LCSO. Bond N/A.

CHRISTOPHER D WHITE, 34, of Lena, Disorderly Conduct – Disturbing the Peace, LCSO. Bond $1,000.