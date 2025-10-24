Felony Possession, DUIs, and Resisting Arrest in Neshoba County

JUSTINY S BILLY, 29, of Choctaw, Contempt of Court, NCSO. Bond $0.

CORI DAVIS, 30, of Carthage, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of a Controlled Substance, No Insurance, NCSO. Bond $5,000, $0, $800.

YURHENKO GRIFFIN, 33, of Philadelphia, Failure to Appear, NCSO. Bond $0.

WILLIAM REESE JAYROE, 19, of Philadelphia, DUI – Other Substance, NCSO. Bond $1,500.

APRIL MCCLINTON, 52, of Philadelphia, Disorderly Conduct, Resisting Arrest, Disturbing the Peace, NCSO. Bond $600, $600, $600.

JOSEPH ROBERTSON, 41, of Philadelphia, Hold for Circuit Court, MDOC. Bond $0.

LISA SMITH, 56, of Philadelphia, Contempt of Court, NCSO. Bond $0.