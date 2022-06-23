HomeAttalaForgery and Multiple DUI Arrests in Leake and Attala

Forgery and Multiple DUI Arrests in Leake and Attala

RANDY J JOHNSON, 25, of Canton, DUI – 1st, Careless Driving, Open Container, CPD.  Bond $1,331, $389.25, $389.25.

 

TERRY T JOHNSON, 40, of Kosciusko, DUI – 1st, LCSO.  Bond $1,000.

 

DOMINUQUE D LUCKETT, 28, of Carthage, Bench Warrant, CPD.  Bond N/A.

 

ANGELA B MARTINEZ, 31, of Carthage, Possession of a Controlled Substance, No Driver’s License, Improper Equipment, Bench Warrant, CPD.  Bond $424.25, $418, $218, $7,421.65.

 

SHAKAYLA D PARKER, 20, of Lawrence, Bench Warrant, CPD.  Bond N/A.

 

RONAL B PEREZ, 22, DUI – 1st, Disorderly Conduct – Failure to Comply with LEO, Seatbelt Violation, No Driver’s License, Improper Lane Usage, Following Too Closely, Failure to Give Signal, Failure to Yield to Blue Lights, CPD.  Bond $1,331, $339.25, $52, $418, $218, $218, $218, $218.

 

CURTIS D RICHARDSON, 46, of Kosciusko, Domestic Violence – Simple Assault, ACSO.  Bond $1,000.

 

FREDRICK D SMITH, 38, of Walnut Grove, Felony Forgery, CPD.  Bond $10,000.

 

MIKE SOCKEY, 58, of Carthage, DUI – 2nd, No Driver’s License, LCSO.  Bond $1,500, $500.

 

TERRICA M WASHINGTON, 21, Bench Warrant, CPD.  Bond $0.

 

RANDY WHITE, 38, of Carthage, Improper Parking, Bench Warrant, CPD.  Bond $218, $0.

 

IRVIN K WILLIAMS, 42, of Kosciusko, Bench Warrant, Bench Warrant X 5, ACSO.  Bond $0, $1,000 X 5.

