Grand Larceny and Domestic Violence in Neshoba

CODY GANTON ANDERSON, 45, of Philadelphia, Felony DUI, NCSO. Bond $5,000.

MASON COLE ANTHONY, 20, of Philadelphia, Grand Larceny X 3, NCSO. Bond $15,000 X 3.

IKE S CREIGHTON, 34, of Philadelphia, Domestic Violence – Simple Assault X 2, NCSO. Bond $800 X 2.

SELBY LEE DIXON, 30, of Philadelphia, DUI – 2nd, Suspended Driver’s License, No Insurance, MHP. Bond $2,500, $800, $800.

JANIYA LAQUE EVANS, 27, of Philadelphia, DUI – 2nd, No Insurance, Possession of Marijuana, Failure to Appear, NCSO. Bond $2,500, $1,000, $1,000, $0.

GREGORY FLOYD, 34, Simple Assault, NCSO. Bond $800.

JOSEPH ANTHONY FUQUAY, 47, of Philadelphia, Disorderly Conduct, No Proof of Insurance, Seat Belt Violation, Suspended Driver’s License, Possession of Paraphernalia, Possession of Firearm by Convicted Felon. Bond $600, $800, $200, $800, $600, $20,000.

THOMAS GILES, 37, of Kosciusko, Hold for Other Agency, NCSO. Bond $0.

HOWARD MASON, 29, of Quitman, Possession of a Controlled Substance, NCSO. Bond $0.

WILLIAM THOMAS JENKINS, 42, of Philadelphia, Failure to Appear, NCSO. Bond $0.

MICHAEL LEWIS, 49, of Union, DUI – 1st, NCSO. Bond DENIED.

DARREN MCBEATH, 34, of Philadelphia, Disorderly Conduct, Resisting Arrest, NCSO. Bond $600, $600.

CHRISTOPHER DEWEY MCGUIRE SR, 56, of Meridian, Possession of a Controlled Substance, NCSO. Bond $0.

JOEY MORGAN, 36, of Philadelphia, Contempt of Court, NCSO. Bond $2,526.