HomeLocalGrand Larceny and Domestic Violence in Neshoba

Grand Larceny and Domestic Violence in Neshoba

by

CODY GANTON ANDERSON, 45, of Philadelphia, Felony DUI, NCSO.  Bond $5,000.

 

MASON COLE ANTHONY, 20, of Philadelphia, Grand Larceny X 3, NCSO.  Bond $15,000 X 3.

 

IKE S CREIGHTON, 34, of Philadelphia, Domestic Violence – Simple Assault X 2, NCSO.  Bond $800 X 2.

 

SELBY LEE DIXON, 30, of Philadelphia, DUI – 2nd, Suspended Driver’s License, No Insurance, MHP.  Bond $2,500, $800, $800.

 

JANIYA LAQUE EVANS, 27, of Philadelphia, DUI – 2nd, No Insurance, Possession of Marijuana, Failure to Appear, NCSO.  Bond $2,500, $1,000, $1,000, $0.

 

GREGORY FLOYD, 34, Simple Assault, NCSO.  Bond $800.

 

JOSEPH ANTHONY FUQUAY, 47, of Philadelphia, Disorderly Conduct, No Proof of Insurance, Seat Belt Violation, Suspended Driver’s License, Possession of Paraphernalia, Possession of Firearm by Convicted Felon.  Bond $600, $800, $200, $800, $600, $20,000.

 

 

THOMAS GILES, 37, of Kosciusko, Hold for Other Agency, NCSO.  Bond $0.

 

HOWARD MASON, 29, of Quitman, Possession of a Controlled Substance, NCSO.  Bond $0.

 

WILLIAM THOMAS JENKINS, 42, of Philadelphia, Failure to Appear, NCSO.  Bond $0.

 

MICHAEL LEWIS, 49, of Union, DUI – 1st, NCSO.  Bond DENIED.

 

DARREN MCBEATH, 34, of Philadelphia, Disorderly Conduct, Resisting Arrest, NCSO.  Bond $600, $600.

 

CHRISTOPHER DEWEY MCGUIRE SR, 56, of Meridian, Possession of a Controlled Substance, NCSO.  Bond $0.

 

JOEY MORGAN, 36, of Philadelphia, Contempt of Court, NCSO.  Bond $2,526.

Submit a Comment

Related Articles

Child Neglect and a Stolen Firearm in Neshoba Arrests

Domestic Violence, Larceny, and DUIs in Leake and Attala

Molestation, Grand Larceny, and DUIs in Neshoba Arrests

Domestic Violence and DUI in Neshoba Arrests

More DUI Arrests in Neshoba

Multiple Domestic Violence and Possession with Intent to Sell in Leake and Attala