Grand Larceny, Burglary, and Many DUIs in Neshoba Arrests

Grand Larceny, Burglary, and Many DUIs in Neshoba Arrests

WILLIAM JOHNSON, 67, of Philadelphia, DUI – 1st, MHP.  Bond $1,500.

 

GERALD LEWIS, 79, of Philadelphia, Burglary – B&E of a Dwelling, NCSO.  Bond $0.

 

ARRIUS MARTIN, 32, of Philadelphia, DUI – 1st, Careless Driving, No Insurance, Failure to Appear, NCSO.  Bond $1,500, $400, $800, $0.

 

RODNEY LYDELL MCCLENDON, 29, of Philadelphia, DUI – 1st, NCSO.  Bond $1,500.

 

MICHELLE MILLER, 53, of Carthage, DUI – 1st, NCSO.  Bond $1,500.

 

TELLAS MOORE, 47, of Philadelphia, Indictment, NCSO.  Bond DENIED.

 

JASHUA CORLANDUS MORGAN, 34, of Philadelphia, Improper Passing, No Driver’s License, NCSO.  Bond $300, $800.

 

EDWARD BLAKE PATEN, 22, of Ackerman, Grand Larceny, NCSO.  Bond $0.

 

CHELESA M RAY, 27, of Philadelphia, Possession of a Controlled Substance, NCSO.  Bond $0.

 

CHASITY M ROBERTSON, of Philadelphia, Domestic Violence – Disturbance of Family, NCSO.  Bond $800.

 

STEVEN W THOMPSON, 40, of Philadelphia, DUI – 1st, NCSO.  Bond $1,500.

 

ROBERT AUSTIN WINDHAM, 23, of Philadelphia, Contempt of Court, NCSO.  Bond $0.

