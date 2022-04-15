HomeLeakeHappening Today in Carthage – The Seven Last Words of Jesus Christ, A Gospel Celebration

Happening Today in Carthage – The Seven Last Words of Jesus Christ, A Gospel Celebration

by

A gospel celebration, “The Seven Last Words of Jesus Christ”, comes to the Carthage Coliseum this Friday 15th at 6pm. Several pastors from local churches such as Pilgrim Rest Baptist Church, West Carthage Baptist Church, and Iglesia Bautista will be speaking at this event. The public is invited to attend.

“As we reflect on Christ’s sacrifice this Good Friday, the seven last words give us powerful insight into His thoughts as he took all the sins of mankind upon Himself. With these words, He forgives his enemies, forgives the penitent thief, cries out to God, and declares the end of His earthly life.”

Submit a Comment

Related Articles

Main Street Leake Wants YOUR Opinion – Click to Weigh In

Two Injured in Crash on HWY 35 in Carthage

UPDATED – A Fallen Tree in Leake County Causes Multiple Crashes

Two Fires Reported in Leake County Today

Saturday – One Vehicle MVA On County Line Rd

Early Morning House Fire in Carthage Today

© Copyright 2022, Kicks96News.com by Boswell Media. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by Skyrocket Radio.
Weather information provided by Weatherology.