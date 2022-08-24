Heavy Rain Could Interfere with Gator Season

PHOTO CREDIT: MDWFP

More than 3500 hunters will be out in their boats starting Friday as Mississippi’s alligator season gets underway. But just like last year, the weather could interfere with the hunt. 776 gators were harvested last season, down from a typical year because of Hurricane Ida. And Ricky Flynt with the Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks is concerned that the heavy rain we’ve had this week will impact the opening weekend, with the flooded rivers keeping some hunters off the water and making the gators harder to find. For those reasons, he says the harvest numbers may be down again this year. The 10-day season runs from noon Friday until noon Labor Day.