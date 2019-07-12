Heavy rains to impact central Mississippi as Tropical Storm Barry moves through

The remnants of Tropical Storm Barry will move into central Mississippi over the weekend.

As the storm moves through the state, the greatest threat will be rain.

Due to the forecasted slow moving nature of the storm, officials with the National Weather Service in Jackson said areas in the Kicks News coverage area could see 4 – 8 inches of rainfall.

The rain is expected to move through central Mississippi Saturday and last into Sunday night and Monday morning.

Emergency management officials are urging those in the path of the storm to begin gathering all essential supplies that might be useful in the event of a severe weather outbreak (flashlights, batteries, bottled water, etc.).

Continue to monitor BreezyNews.com for updates throughout this weather system.