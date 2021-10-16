Here’s What’s Happening This Weekend at the Mississippi State Fair’s (Final Weekend))

Enjoy free admission every weekday from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m., except on Monday, October 11.

4H Day: 4H Day at the Mississippi State Fair is Saturday, October 16. Share the excitement as 4Hers from around Mississippi gather to showcase their talents and skills. Catch a livestock show in the Barn 12 Arena, check out the 4H Project Showcase and Art Display in the Ag Expo, watch the 4H Fashion Show on stage in the Mississippi Trade Mart, listen to 4H Public Speaking contests and smell the aroma of the grills firing up for the 4H grilling contest. There will even be a tractor driving demonstration! You don’t want to miss 4H Day at the Fair in 2021!

Ride Special: No ride special today

8:00 am (Prayer, Pledge) MGA Open Dairy Goat Show – Barn 7 & 8

8:30 am (Prayer, Pledge) Junior Dairy Cattle Show – Judging Arena

8:30 am (Prayer, Pledge) Junior Market Goat Show – Barn 7; released after showing

9:00 am Gates Open

10:00 am Rides Open

10:00 am Horse & Mule Pull – Equine Center – Mule Jump will happen between the Horse & Mule Pull

10:00 am Fiddle Contest at Trustmark Stage – Register at babcockstringstudio.com

11:00 am – 8:00 pm Ag Expo, Genuine MS® Store, and Antique & Classic Car Show – Mississippi Trade Mart

10:00 am – 10:00 pm Biscuit Booth – The Mississippi State Fair Biscuit Booth has been around for decades serving fairgoers fresh, hot, homemade, syrup-stuffed, FREE buttermilk biscuits; and the Biscuit Booth at the 162nd Mississippi State Fair will be no different! The Biscuit Booth is sponsored by Kroger, Prairie Farms, and Blackburn Made Syrup.

10:00 am – 10:00 pm Farm Bureau Petting Zoo – People of all ages come and go through the petting zoo tent to interact with the animals. Come by the Farm Bureau Petting Zoo and experience goats, sheep, pigs, and more!

12:30 pm, 4:15 pm, 6:00 pm West Texas Rattlesnake Show – Educational, exciting, and entertaining show all about thrilling, rattling reptiles. Listen to trained experts tell stories about these fascinating snakes. Fun for all ages!

1:00 pm, 4:45 pm, 7:15 pm Tumbleweed Crossing – The premier authentic Wild West Comedy Stunt Show.

2:00 pm, 5:40 pm, 6:40 pm, 8:00 pm Farm Bureau Pig Races – This classic Mississippi State Fair attraction, the Farm Bureau Pig Races, will be located in the Frontier Village. Come by and watch little piglets’ races for the excitement of crossing the finish line first!

2:00 pm – 7:00 pm Frontier Village Train Depot – Take a ride through the brand new Frontier Village and see what it was like to ride through town in the mid-1800s. This is a stop for the young ones you simply should not skip.

3:00 pm, 7:00 pm Mystic Wind Choctaw Dancers – Mystic Wind Choctaw Social Dancers perform traditional Choctaw social dances, many of which imitate animals. They also demonstrate a kind of drumming frequently found at powwows, a popular Native American event that focuses on Native American culture in general.

5:30 pm, 7:00 pm Zerbini Family Circus – Come be amazed by the Zerbini Family as they showcase their skills under the big top! This is a show you will not want to miss.

6:00 pm Jared Vardaman – Trustmark Stage

11:00 pm Gates Close