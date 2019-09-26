High school football schedule – Friday, September 27

Local area high school football games for September 20:
Attala County:
- Simmons at Ethel
- McAdams at Leflore County
Choctaw County:
- Nanih Waiya at French Camp
- Choctaw County at Clarksdale
Holmes County:
- Central Holmes at Benton Academy
- Neshoba Central at Holmes County Central
Leake County:
- Park Place Christian at Leake Academy (Listen Live on Kicks 96.7)
- Leake County at JZ George
Neshoba County:
- Kemper County at Philadelphia
- Union at East Webster
- Richland at Choctaw Central (Thursday)
- Morton at Lake
Scott County:
- Scott Central at Raleigh
- Leake Central at Forest
- Sebastopol at Lumberton
Winston County:
- Yazoo County at Louisville
- Noxapater at Tupelo Christian Prep
- Winston Academy at Tri-County Academy
Other notable games:
- South Panola at Starkville
- Houston at Itawamba AHS
- Water Valley at Winona
- Pillow Academy at Heritage Academy
- West Point at Lafayette
- MRA at Briarcrest Christian
- Taylorsville at Jackson Prep