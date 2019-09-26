Home » Local » High school football schedule – Friday, September 27

High school football schedule – Friday, September 27

Local area high school football games for September 20:

Attala County:

  • Simmons at Ethel
  • McAdams at Leflore County

Choctaw County:

  • Nanih Waiya at French Camp
  • Choctaw County at Clarksdale

Holmes County:

  • Central Holmes at Benton Academy
  • Neshoba Central at Holmes County Central

Leake County:

  • Park Place Christian at Leake Academy (Listen Live on Kicks 96.7)
  • Leake County at JZ George

Neshoba County:

  • Kemper County at Philadelphia
  • Union at East Webster
  • Richland at Choctaw Central (Thursday)
  • Morton at Lake

Scott County:

  • Scott Central at Raleigh
  • Leake Central at Forest
  • Sebastopol at Lumberton

Winston County:

  • Yazoo County at Louisville
  • Noxapater at Tupelo Christian Prep
  • Winston Academy at Tri-County Academy

Other notable games:

  • South Panola at Starkville
  • Houston at Itawamba AHS
  • Water Valley at Winona
  • Pillow Academy at Heritage Academy
  • West Point at Lafayette
  • MRA at Briarcrest Christian
  • Taylorsville at Jackson Prep

