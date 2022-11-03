Homes Lost in a Fire, Disturbances, and More in Leake

Wednesday, November 2, 2022

7:25 a.m. – Carthage Fire Department, Madden Volunteers, and Walnut Grove Fire Department were all dispatched to a structure fire on Fortune Lane. When firemen arrived at the scene, two mobile homes and a vehicle were totally engulfed in flames.

12:10 p.m. – Carthage Fire Department and Lena Volunteers received a call reporting a grass fire on Hwy 13 North between Cedar Grove Rd. and Pleasant Hill Rd. Lena firemen got to the scene and found that it was a controlled burn.

12:30 p.m. – Leake Deputies and MS HWY Patrol were alerted to a reckless driver traveling on Hwy 35 North near Big Springs Rd.

1:05 p.m. – Walnut Grove Police and Leake Deputies responded to a call regarding a domestic disturbance in progress near Old Salem Rd. It was reported that a woman jumped out of a truck and a man was attempting to run her over with the truck. The woman hid in the woods and is now safe.

4:35 p.m. – Leake Deputies were called to the parking lot of Leake Central Jr. High for a minor two-vehicle accident. No one was injured.