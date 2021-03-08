Homestead Exemption Deadline Coming In Neshoba

The Homestead Exemption deadline is coming. Tax Assessor/Collector Mike Lewis is reminding Neshoba County

homeowners that they have until April 1, 2021 to file homestead exemptions. If you have a change in status, such as obtaining a new home, buying or selling land, death of a spouse, turning 65 years old, becoming disabled or getting

married or divorced,

a new homestead needs to be filed. Homeowners who received the exemption last year and did not have a change in status need not reapply as their exemptions will automatically be renewed. If you have any questions concerning your homestead exemption please contact the Neshoba County Tax Office at 601-656-4541.