LOUISVILLE, Miss.–Two horses were stolen Friday south of Louisville, says Winston County Sheriff Mike Perkins. The theft happened Friday between 12:30 and 1:30 p.m.

The horses were stolen on Sylvester Hudson Rd., which is near Hwy. 15.

A red truck pulling a trailer was caught on camera. The sheriff said the people in the truck may have been involved in stealing the horses.

If you know anything about the theft or where the horses may be, you can call the sheriff’s department at 662-773-5881.