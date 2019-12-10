Houston Man Sentenced to Over 11 Years in Federal Prison for Marijuana Trafficking Conspiracy

Almost 300 Pounds of Pot Seized at Local Truck Stop in Jackson

Jackson, Miss. – Kevin Lawrence, 45, of Houston, Texas, was sentenced on December 4, 2019, by Chief U.S. District Daniel P. Jordan III, to 135 months in prison for his role in a conspiracy to possess with the intent to distribute marijuana, announced U.S. Attorney Mike Hurst and Special Agent in Charge Brad L. Byerley with the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA). Lawrence was also sentenced to 3 years of supervised release and ordered to pay a $2,000.00 fine.

On March 24, 2013, DEA seized approximately 262 pounds of marijuana at the Pilot Travel Center located in Jackson, Mississippi, from Kendrick Applewhite and Steven Davison. During the course of the investigation, agents learned that Kevin Lawrence ordered the marijuana and coordinated the pickup of the marijuana with Applewhite and Davison. The three were indicted on December 13, 2017.

Davison and Applewhite previously pled guilty to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute marijuana. Davison was sentenced to 100 months in federal prison, followed by 3 years of supervised release, and ordered to pay a fine of $1,500.00. Applewhite was sentenced to 21 months in federal prison, followed by 3 years of supervised release, and ordered to pay a fine of $1,500.00.

On October 4, 2018, Lawrence was found guilty, after a four-day trial in U.S. District Court, of conspiring to possess with intent to distribute marijuana, possessing marijuana with intent to distribute, and using a communication facility to commit the offense.

This case was investigated by the DEA Jackson District Office, DEA Gulf Coast HIDTA and the Jackson Police Department. It was prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorneys Chris Wansley and John Meynardie.