Kenny James Grill presents: Helping Heroes Helping Mississippi

Kenny James Grill is hosting a charity motorcycle ride called “Helping Heroes Helping Mississippi” to benefit Samaritans Purse Emergency Medicine project.

The event is set for Saturday October 9th 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. The ride will begin and end at Kenny James Grill on the Court Square in Carthage.

You can register online or arrive early the day of the ride and register there. There will be food, live music, karaoke, raffles, and door prizes. To learn more about this charity motorcycle ride and to register online for it, click here.

More about Samaritans Purse:

Samaritans Purse sent their Emergency Medicine project to UMMC and set up a field triage and hospital tent area to help with the struggles and impact of COVID-19. Their assistance has allowed ambulances to unload patients and has helped patients received initial care before they are moved into the hospital for treatment.