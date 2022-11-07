HomeAttalaKicks Picks Final Weekly Winner Announced

Kicks Picks Final Weekly Winner Announced

by

It was a battle to the very end for our final week of Kicks Picks. Several entrants did well this week, but one came out on top, and that is Ryan Moore of Philadelphia.

Congratulations Ryan, you are the final winner of a gift certificate for plate lunches for 2 at Southern or Soul in Carthage!

This season’s GRAND PRIZE WINNER will be announced next week. This winner will receive a Bayou Classic Ceramic Grill courtesy of Ozark Ag in Carthage.

Thanks to everyone who has played Kicks Picks this season!

It’s Fun!!… It’s Free!!… It’s Kicks Picks!!

Submit a Comment

Related Articles

Due TODAY – Final Week of Kicks Picks

Boswell Media Sports weekly football broadcast schedule

Weekly Kicks Picks Winner Announced!

Last Day to Make Your Week 10 Picks

Week 9 Kicks Picks Winner Announced!

Kicks Picks Week 9 – Make Your Selections