Kicks Picks Final Weekly Winner Announced

It was a battle to the very end for our final week of Kicks Picks. Several entrants did well this week, but one came out on top, and that is Ryan Moore of Philadelphia.

Congratulations Ryan, you are the final winner of our weekly prize, a gift certificate to Hometown Prime in Sebastopol!

This season’s GRAND PRIZE WINNER will be announced next week. This winner will receive a Bayou Classic Ceramic Grill courtesy of Ozark Ag in Carthage.

Thanks to everyone who has played Kicks Picks this season!

It’s Fun!!… It’s Free!!… It’s Kicks Picks!!

