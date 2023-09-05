Kicks Picks Week 3 Winner Announced

Kicks Picks Week 3 was a close race! One person came out on top with the highest amount of correct picks though, and that person is Chad Arthur of Rosebud!

He claims the Football Friday Food Spot weekly prize, a certificate to Hometown Prime in Sebastopol.

Congratulations to Chad, and remember you too can be a winner.

Just make your selections and submit prior to 6:oo pm on Friday to be eligible. Check back soon for week 4 picks!

Remember to play each week because the person who guesses the most games correctly for the season will win the grand prize of a Bayou Classic Ceramic Grill from Ozark Ag Supply in Carthage… so get your picks in!

It’s Free… It’s Fun… It’s Kick Picks!