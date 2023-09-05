HomeAttalaKicks Picks Week 3 Winner Announced

Kicks Picks Week 3 Winner Announced

by
SHARE NOW

Kicks Picks Week 3 was a close race! One person came out on top with the highest amount of correct picks though, and that person is Chad Arthur of Rosebud!

He claims the Football Friday Food Spot weekly prize, a certificate to Hometown Prime in Sebastopol.

Congratulations to Chad, and remember you too can be a winner.

Just make your selections and submit prior to 6:oo pm on Friday to be eligible. Check back soon for week 4 picks!

Remember to play each week because the person who guesses the most games correctly for the season will win the grand prize of a Bayou Classic Ceramic Grill from Ozark Ag Supply in Carthage… so get your picks in!

It’s Free… It’s Fun… It’s Kick Picks!

Leave a Reply

We encourage open dialogue but if you disagree with someone, please disagree respectfully. Cruelty will not be tolerated. This is a family-friendly group.

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Articles

Week 4 – Boswell Media Sports Football Broadcast Schedule

Kicks Picks Week 4 – Make your selections now

Kicks Picks Weekly Winner Announced

Week 3 – Boswell Media Sports football broadcast schedule

Week 1 Kicks Picks Winner Announced

Week 2 – Boswell Media Sports football broadcast schedule