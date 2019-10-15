Kicks Picks Week 8 Winner: Pati Edwards

Kicks Picks Week 8 caused most of our entrants a lot of anguish, however, two turned in the top submissions.

Winning the weekly Tailgate Prize Pack from Wheel In Grocery of Carthage in the tiebreaker is Pati Edwards, of Kosciusko.

She edged Scott Lindsey, also of Kosciusko.

Week 9 picks can be found here.

Make your selections and submit prior to 6:oo pm on Friday to be eligible.

Remember to play each week because the person who guesses the most games correctly for the year will win the grand prize of a flat screen TV… so get your picks in!

It’s Free… It’s Fun… It’s Kick Picks!