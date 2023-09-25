Kicks Picks winner announced

The winner this week was the only entrant to have a PERFECT score of 20. Mr. Mike Hatcher of Kosciusko.

Mike is the winner of the weekly prize, a certificate to Hometown Prime in Sebastopol.

Congratulations to Mr. Hatcher, and remember you too can be a winner.

Just make your selections and submit prior to 6:oo pm on Friday to be eligible. (This week’s picks coming soon)

Remember to play each week because the person who guesses the most games correctly for the season will win the grand prize of a Bayou Classic Ceramic Grill from Ozark Ag Supply in Carthage… so get your picks in!