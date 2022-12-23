HomeLocalKidnapping and Multiple Aggravated Assault Arrests in Neshoba

Kidnapping and Multiple Aggravated Assault Arrests in Neshoba

by

ROVENTAY PEDEN, 42, of Philadelphia, Possession of Firearm by Convicted Felon, NCSO.  Bond $5,000.

 

EVIE PULLIN, 33, of Philadelphia, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, NCSO.  Bond $7,500.

 

CHARLES VICTOR RHODES, 41, of Quitman, Hold for Other Agency, MDOC.  Bond $0.

 

JONATHAN WAYNE ROBINSON, 31, of Philadelphia, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, Failure to Appear X 3, NCSO.  Bond $15,000, $0 X 3.

 

GAVIN SUDDUTH, 37, of Philadelphia, Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon, DUI – 1st, Contempt of Court.  Bond $20,000, $1,500, $1,000.

 

VINTRESS L SUTHERLAND, 27, of Camden, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Firearm by a Convicted Felon, NCSO.  Bond $15,000, $800, $20,000.

 

BRUTARIUS TALLEY, 29, of Philadelphia, Domestic Violence – Aggravated Assault, PPD.  Bond $30,000.

 

CHRISTOPHER CURTIS THRIFT, 21, of Forest, Possession of Marijuana, Possession of Paraphernalia, NCSO.  Bond $1,000, $600.

 

SAMMIE S TRIPLETT, 43, of Philadelphia, Kidnapping, Domestic Violence – Aggravated Assault, PPD.  Bond DENIED, DENIED.

 

SHERINA F WESLEY, 29, of Decatur, Contempt of Court, NCSO.  Bond $0.

 

JOSEPH RAY WILCHER, 23, of Union, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, Disturbance of Family, Trespassing, Violation of Protection Order, Possession of Paraphernalia, NCSO.  Bond $7,500, $600, $600, $0, $600.

 

DEEANNA RACHAEL WILLIAMS, 30, of Philadelphia, DUI – Other Substance, MHP.  Bond $1,500.

Submit a Comment

Related Articles

Burglary and Many More Drug Arrests in Neshoba

Joyriding and Multiple DUIs in Leake and Attala Arrests

Murder, and Multiple Burglaries and Dope Charges, in Neshoba Arrests

Multiple Disorderlies in Attala and Leake

Burglary, Child Neglect, and Aggravated Assault in Neshoba

Lots of Drug and DUI Arrests in Leake and Attala