Kidnapping and Multiple Aggravated Assault Arrests in Neshoba

ROVENTAY PEDEN, 42, of Philadelphia, Possession of Firearm by Convicted Felon, NCSO. Bond $5,000.

EVIE PULLIN, 33, of Philadelphia, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, NCSO. Bond $7,500.

CHARLES VICTOR RHODES, 41, of Quitman, Hold for Other Agency, MDOC. Bond $0.

JONATHAN WAYNE ROBINSON, 31, of Philadelphia, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, Failure to Appear X 3, NCSO. Bond $15,000, $0 X 3.

GAVIN SUDDUTH, 37, of Philadelphia, Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon, DUI – 1st, Contempt of Court. Bond $20,000, $1,500, $1,000.

VINTRESS L SUTHERLAND, 27, of Camden, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Firearm by a Convicted Felon, NCSO. Bond $15,000, $800, $20,000.

BRUTARIUS TALLEY, 29, of Philadelphia, Domestic Violence – Aggravated Assault, PPD. Bond $30,000.

CHRISTOPHER CURTIS THRIFT, 21, of Forest, Possession of Marijuana, Possession of Paraphernalia, NCSO. Bond $1,000, $600.

SAMMIE S TRIPLETT, 43, of Philadelphia, Kidnapping, Domestic Violence – Aggravated Assault, PPD. Bond DENIED, DENIED.

SHERINA F WESLEY, 29, of Decatur, Contempt of Court, NCSO. Bond $0.

JOSEPH RAY WILCHER, 23, of Union, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, Disturbance of Family, Trespassing, Violation of Protection Order, Possession of Paraphernalia, NCSO. Bond $7,500, $600, $600, $0, $600.

DEEANNA RACHAEL WILLIAMS, 30, of Philadelphia, DUI – Other Substance, MHP. Bond $1,500.