Large Fire at Philadelphia Country Club Friday Morning

On the morning of Friday, April 18, 2025, emergency crews responded to a fire at the Philadelphia Country Club.

A witness says they heard an explosion and saw the building that houses the golf carts fully engulfed in flames.

The blaze began in the golf cart shed. Philadelphia Police Department, Philadelphia Fire Department, and Neshoba County Deputies were dispatched to the scene.

Authorities worked to contain the fire. No injuries have been reported at this time. The cause of the explosion and fire remains under investigation.

  1. Margo Hamilton
    Margo Hamilton
    April 18, 2025 at 1:47 pm

    Glad no one was hurt

    Reply

