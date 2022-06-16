Late Night ATV Rides in Leake and a Crash in Thomastown

Thursday, June 16, 2022

1:54 a.m. – Leake County Deputies responded to complaints of people riding ATVs on private property on Dorsey Road.

2:11 a.m. – Carthage Police responded to a call from a resident of East Franklin Street reporting that there was an individual standing in the street screaming.

3:15 a.m. – Carthage Police were dispatched to a residence on East Main Street when they were alerted to a vehicle that was broken into.

11:52 a.m. – Leake County Deputies and MS HWY Patrol were dispatched to a one-vehicle accident on HWY 43 South in the Thomastown area. A vehicle crashed into a ditch while swerving to keep from hitting another vehicle that was driving in the wrong lane. Only minor injuries were reported.