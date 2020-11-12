Leake County Celebrates Veterans In Unofficial Ceremony

Veterans, officials and people from all walks of life gathered together at the Leake county courthouse yesterday. United they stood to commemorate Veterans day in an unofficial ceremony. On the 11th minute of the 11 hour of the 11th day, they honored those lives that had bravely served in active duty to protect our rights. And in a season when so many consider those freedoms hanging in the balance, celebrate they did, in song, in word, and prayer with reverence, because they could.

Robbie Watson Reporting