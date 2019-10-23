Carthage Leake County Library – Dress your Pumpkin Challenge

All Month in October – Deadline for entries October 29th at 4:30 p.m.

Children ages 4 – 18 can choose their favorite book character and then “Dress” a pumpkin up to look like that character.

Pumpkins will be judged in 3 age groups (ages 4-6, ages 7-11, and ages 12-18)

Rules for the contest are as follows:

Use a real pumpkin of any size Decorate your pumpkin as a character from your favorite book. Use any media to decorate your pumpkin (paint, fur, string, fabric .. the sky is the limit)

Pumpkins are due on or before October 29th. In order to participate in the contest, please make sure you bring your pumpkin to the Carthage Leake County Library before 4:30 p.m. on Oct. 29th. There will be a prize for each age range.