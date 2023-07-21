HomeLeakeLeake County Man Stabbed During an Attempted Break-in

Leake County Man Stabbed During an Attempted Break-in

by

Leake County Deputies were dispatched to a residence on Old Salem Rd. at approximately 1:05 a.m. on Thursday, July 20, 2023 regarding a disturbance in progress.

When deputies arrived to the area of the incident, a man was found stabbed.  EMS was called and the man was transported by ambulance to a hospital in Jackson.

After some investigation, it was found that the man was stabbed twice when he allegedly attempted to break into a home and then assaulted a resident of the home.

No charges have been filed at this time, and the condition of the man who was stabbed is currently unknown.

