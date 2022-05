Leaving the Scene and Multiple DUI Arrests in Neshoba

SHANNA RENFRO, 26, of Union, Felony Indictment, NCSO. Bond $20,000.

DAVID EDWARDS RUSSELL, of Pecos, NM, DUI – 1st, MHP. Bond $0.

APRIL SHANNON, 40, of Philadelphia, Felony Indictment, NCSO. Bond $5,000.

RICHARD SIMMONS, 35, of Collinsville, Felony Indictment, NCSO. Bond $100,000.

DERRICK LAMONT SPENCER, 43, of Elizabethtown, KY, DUI – 1st, Possession of Marijuana, NCSO. Bond $0, $0.

GRIFFIN THOMPSON, 47, of Philadelphia, Felony Indictment. Bond $10,000.

LATHERN USRY, 64, of Carthage, DUI – 2nd, Contempt of Court, Failure to Appear, NCSO. Bond $2,500, $0, $0.

CLINTON DURAN WESLEY, 32, of Philadelphia, DUI – Refusal to Take Test, Improper Parking or Stopping, Failure to Appear, MHP. Bond $1,500, $300, $0.

CLEVELAND WILLIAMS II, 41, of Meridian, Felony Indictment. Bond $25,000.

DAVID CLINTON WILLIAMS, 39, of Weaver, AL, Felony Indictment, NCSO. Bond $10,000.

JESSE WILLIAMSON, of Philadelphia, Petit Larceny, Felony Indictment, Contempt of Court, MDOC. Bond $600, $10,000, $0.

JOSHUA LEE WILLIS, 19, of Philadelphia, Felony Indictment, NCSO. Bond $5,000.

ANDREW GRAHAM WINSTEAD, 26, of Philadelphia, Leaving the Scene of an Accident with Serious Injuries, NCSO. Bond $0.