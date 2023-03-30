Livestock and a Report of Gravel Theft in Leake

Wednesday 3/29/23

1:44 p.m. – Leake Deputies checked the report of a person walking with a weapon on Gunter Road.

2:19 p.m. – Leake Deputies were involved in unknown trouble during a stop on Waggoner Road.

2:38 p.m. – Leake Deputies checked the report of livestock on the road on Hy 35 N near Singleton.

5:10 p.m. – Leake Deputies performed a welfare check at a residence on Hopoca Road.

6:01 p.m. – Leake Deputies checked the report of people stealing gravel on Rischer Road.

9:05 p.m. – Leake Deputies were called about a hit-and-run accident with no injuries on Midway Road.