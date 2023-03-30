HomeLeakeLivestock and a Report of Gravel Theft in Leake

Livestock and a Report of Gravel Theft in Leake

by

Wednesday 3/29/23

 

1:44 p.m. – Leake Deputies checked the report of a person walking with a weapon on Gunter Road.

2:19 p.m. – Leake Deputies were involved in unknown trouble during a stop on Waggoner Road.

2:38 p.m. – Leake Deputies checked the report of livestock on the road on Hy 35 N near Singleton.

5:10 p.m. – Leake Deputies performed a welfare check at a residence on Hopoca Road.

6:01 p.m. – Leake Deputies checked the report of people stealing gravel on Rischer Road.

9:05 p.m. – Leake Deputies were called about a hit-and-run accident with no injuries on Midway Road.

 

Leave a Reply

We encourage open dialogue but if you disagree with someone, please disagree respectfully. Cruelty will not be tolerated. This is a family-friendly group.

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Articles

Leake County Man Behind Bars, Charged with Rape

Aggravated Assault and Felony Possession Arrests in Leake and Attala

Livestock on the Road, A Reckless Driver and a Foot Pursuit in Leake

Rape, Burglary, Aggravated Assault, and Malicious Mischief in Attala and Leake

Midnight Shooting on Monday in Leake

Reckless Drivers, Suspicious Activity and Stolen Items in Leake