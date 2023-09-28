HomeLeakeLocal Law Enforcement Launches Mobile App

Local Law Enforcement Launches Mobile App

The Leake County Sheriff’s Office has launched an app available to anyone with an android or apple device.

“This app will serve as a new and innovative way for the sheriff’s office to connect with Leake County residents and visitors, providing information quickly and efficiently to anyone with a smartphone.” – Leake County Sheriff’s Office

The app was developed by TheSheriffApp.com, which specializes in mobile app development specifically for sheriff’s offices and public safety organizations.

Among the information and resources available on the app is:

  • Sheriff’s Welcome
  • Resource Map
  • Jail Information
  • Social Media
  • Community Resources

Jail information contains an inmate roster and an option to pay commissary.  Community resources includes information about local organizations, the Leake County Law Enforcement Officer Training Academy, an option to request extra patrol, and much more.  There is also a “compliments & complaints” button.  If you’re looking for a little fun on the app, there is also a word game.

To download the app, search “Leake County Sheriff MS” in your app store or scan the code pictured.

 

