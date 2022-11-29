HomeLocalMajor Drug Charges and Multiple Assaults in Neshoba

Major Drug Charges and Multiple Assaults in Neshoba

by

GORDON KEITH ADKINS, 39, of Philadelphia, Simple Assault, NCSO.  Bond $800.

 

CHRISTIAN BATES, 28, of Louisville, Failure to Appear, NCSO.  Bond $0.

 

JEFFREY LANDRUM BILLY, 31, of Choctaw, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, Hold for Investigations, NCSO.  Bond $7,500, $0.

 

CHRISTOPHER CALLOWAY, 54, of Philadelphia, DUI – 1st, NCSO.  Bond $1,500.

 

JONATHAN LAMAR CANTRELL, 31, of Union, Contempt of Court, NCSO.  Bond $0.

 

DALE L CHICKAWAY, 47, of Philadelphia, Public Drunk, Resisting Arrest, Disorderly Conduct, NCSO.  Bond $600, $600, $600.

 

KESHIA RENEE CLEMMONS, 33, of Philadelphia, DUI – 1st, NCSO.  Bond $1,500.

 

CHELSEY COLLINS, 28, of Philadelphia, DUI – Test Refusal, NCSO.  Bond $1,500.

 

TOMMY COTTON, 31, of Philadelphia, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, Failure to Appear, Contempt of Court X 2, NCSO.  Bond $15,000, $0, $0 X 2.

 

GREGORY CRAFT, 53, of Philadelphia,  Simple Assault, Failure to Appear, NCSO.  Bond $1,000, $0.

 

RICHARD CHAD CUMBERLAND, 34, of Philadelphia, Sale of a Controlled Substance, Possession with Intent to Distribute X 3, NCSO.  Bond $0, $15,000 X 3.

 

MELVIN ISABELL, 35, of Tunica, Hold for Other Agency, NCSO.  Bond $0.

 

FRANKLIN LAMONT JENKINS, 54, of Philadelphia, DUI – 2nd, Speeding, No Insurance, MHP.  Bond $2,500, $300, $1,000.

