Make-A-Wish® Mississippi and Boswell Media to Reveal Wishes for Two Local Children

KOSCIUSKO, MS — Make-A-Wish® Mississippi has partnered with Boswell Media to grant the heartfelt wishes of two incredible children — Waylon, a 4-year-old boy from Carthage, and Addyson, a 9-year-old girl from Ethel. Waylon’s one true wish is to go to Walt Disney World® with his family, while Addyson’s wish is to experience the Smoky Mountains with her loved ones. Both wishes will be granted this July.

To celebrate, a special wish reveal party will be held on Thursday, July 10th at 4:00 PM at The Carousel House in Kosciusko.

This event marks a joyful milestone in Waylon and Addyson’s journeys, bringing hope, strength, and happiness to their lives through the power of a wish. Members of the media are invited to attend and help share these inspiring stories with the community.

EVENT DETAILS:

📍 The Carousel House, Kosciusko, MS

📅 Thursday, July 10, 2025

⏰ 4:00 PM

Thank you in advance for helping to share the importance of doing good as well as the impact of the Make-A-Wish® Foundation mission.

***Please RSVP to Stacy Craig, [email protected]***

About Make-A-Wish® Mississippi:

Make-A-Wish Mississippi creates life-changing wishes for children with critical illnesses. We seek to bring every eligible child’s wish to life because every child deserves a childhood. Research shows children who have wishes granted can build the physical and emotional strength they need to fight their illness. Since our chapter’s founding in 1984, more than 2,700 wishes have been granted for children in the local community. Together with generous donors, supporters, staff and volunteers, Make-A-Wish Mississippi and 59 other chapters throughout the U.S. have granted more than 450,000 wishes nationwide. For more information about Make-A-Wish Mississippi, visit ms.wish.org.