Make A Wish Radiothon – Happening this Friday

Boswell Media will host a Make-A-Wish Radiothon this Friday, October 6th from 8 a.m. – 5 pm. Crews will be live on location in Carthage and Philadelphia. The Kicks 96.7 crew will be at Woodstock Furniture in Philadelphia and the Cruisin 98.3 crew will be at the Carthage Junction.

Join us as we raise money for critically ill children in Central Mississippi. We will have our Jail n Bail at each location from 2 p.m. until 4p.m. Our goal is to raise $10,000 at each location.

You can donate online here BoswellMediaRadiothon | Powered By GiveSmart

You can also, make your donation in person at the Make-A-Wish Radiothon in Carthage at the Carthage Junction or in Philadelphia at Woodstock furniture.