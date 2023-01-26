Malicious Mischief and Drug Possession Arrests in Neshoba

ALLAN LAMBERT, 41, of Philadelphia, Contempt of Court, NCSO. Bond $0.

WESLEY MILES, 25, of Philadelphia, Public Drunk, Disturbance of Family, NCSO. Bond $500, $600.

ROGER PEARSON, 36, of Philadelphia, Possession of a Controlled Substance, NCSO. Bond $0.

ROVENTAY PEDEN, 39, of Philadelphia, Felony Indictment, NCSO. Bond $10,000.

BRANDON SCOTT SCIPLE, 19, of Union, Malicious Mischief > $1,000, NCSO. Bond $7,500.

Larry Joe Sikes, 51, of Blytheville, AR, Contempt of Court, NCSO. Bond $0.

CASEY SISSON, 47, of Louisville, Failure to Appear, NCSO. Bond $0.