Malicious Mischief and Drug Possession Arrests in Neshoba

ALLAN LAMBERT, 41, of Philadelphia, Contempt of Court, NCSO.  Bond $0.

 

WESLEY MILES, 25, of Philadelphia, Public Drunk, Disturbance of Family, NCSO.  Bond $500, $600.

 

ROGER PEARSON, 36, of Philadelphia, Possession of a Controlled Substance, NCSO.  Bond $0.

 

ROVENTAY PEDEN, 39, of Philadelphia, Felony Indictment, NCSO.  Bond $10,000.

 

BRANDON SCOTT SCIPLE, 19, of Union, Malicious Mischief > $1,000, NCSO.  Bond $7,500.

 

Larry Joe Sikes, 51, of Blytheville, AR, Contempt of Court, NCSO.  Bond $0.

 

CASEY SISSON, 47, of Louisville, Failure to Appear, NCSO.  Bond $0.

