Malicious Mischief, DUI, and Trespassing in Neshoba

WILLIAM D EDDINGS, 49, of Batesville, DUI – 1st, NCSO.  Bond $1,500.

 

SUDIANN CHEYENNE FRAZIER, 20, of Conehatta, Failure to Appear, NCSO.  Bond $0.

 

MARLIN GREGG, 30, of Noxapater, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Contempt of Court, NCSO.  Bond $0, $0,

 

ANTHONY ALEXANDER JOHN, 24, of Philadelphia, Contempt of Court, Failure to Appear, NCSO.  Bond $0, $0.

 

JONATHAN JONES, 22, of Newton, Hold – Circuit Court, MDOC.  Bond $0.

 

JERRY MATTHEW LAMBERT, 37, of Louisville, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Paraphernalia, NCSO.  Bond $0, $1,000.

 

STACEY LEWIS, 41, of Philadelphia, Probation Violation, NCSO.  Bond DENIED.

 

BRIANNA NICOLE PIERCE, 27, of Union, Hold – Circuit Court, MDOC.  Bond $0.

 

JERRY PITTMAN, 38, of Mathison, Hold – Circuit Court, NCSO.  Bond $0.

 

LANY T REED, 20, of Philadelphia, Trespassing, Malicious Mischief, NCSO.  Bond $600, $600.

