Man arrested for sending nude photos to minor

Jacob Hyatt (Source: Kemper County Sheriff's Dept.)

Kemper County Sheriff James Moore said Jacob Hyatt sent inappropriate text messages to a 13-year-old girl.

“He met this young girl at a friend’s house,” said Moore. “He tried contacting her on social media. She rarely would respond back.”

Sheriff Moore says Hyatt knew the girl just turned 13 but still tried to communicate with her and eventually sent sexually explicit pictures to her phone.

“Some way or another he got her cell phone number. He knew she was 13. From the time that he met her, she was younger then,” said Sheriff Moore.

The girl’s mother found out and alerted authorities. Kemper County deputies arrested Hyatt Thursday in Purvis, south of Hattiesburg.

Sheriff Moore says it’s important for parents to monitor their children’s cell phone activity.

Hyatt has been charged with 3 counts of sending sexually oriented materials to a person under 18. His bond is set at $15,000.