Man killed while clearing debris in Newton County

One person was killed while clearing debris in Newton County Saturday morning.

Authorities with the Newton County Sheriff’s Department say Jason Earl Boyd, 34, was cutting debris out of the roadway on Highway 489 near Conehatta when a tree fell on top of him.

Chief Deputy Kris Hollingsworth says the Boyd was transported to a hospital in Union where he was pronounced dead around 1030 a.m. Boyd was an MDOT employee.

Hollingsworth says Jason Boyd was a lifelong resident of Newton County and a truly good person. He says he was well-liked by everyone in the community and would do anything for anyone.

The following was released by MDOT Saturday night:

MDOT is heartbroken by the loss of maintenance superintendent Jason Boyd in a tragic accident while clearing trees on Highway 489 in Newton County on October 26.

“We’re asking everyone to keep the Boyd family in your thoughts and prayers as we seek comfort and healing for all touched by this tragic loss,” said Melinda McGrath, P.E., MDOT Executive Director. “Jason served the state with distinction for over 12 years. MDOT frontline workers like Jason are often the first responders as they work to clear trees from our roadways following severe weather.”