Man With Madison Co. Tag Swipes Items From Edinburg Dollar General

EDINBURG, Miss.–A call just after 8:30 Saturday morning from the Dollar General in Edinburg had Leake County deputies on the lookout for a maroon Z71.

The caller said the man who was in the Z71 took several items and got in the car with another person and took off toward Carthage on Hwy. 16.

Carthage Police were also looking for the car, which had a Madison County tag.

The people in the car were described as Black males.

An officer pulled the car over near the city limits about four minutes after the original call.

One person was arrested.