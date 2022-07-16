HomeAttalaMany Drunk, Disorderly, and DUI Arrests in Attala and Leake

Many Drunk, Disorderly, and DUI Arrests in Attala and Leake

JULIUS D MCCASKILL, 24, of Jackson, Public Drunk, Disorderly Conduct – Disturbing the Peace, CPD.  Bond $239.25, $399.25.

 

CHARLES W PETERS, 42, of Ethel, Use of Profane, Indecent, Harassing Language in Telephone / Electronic Communication, ACSO.  Bond $1,000.

 

ASHLEY RAGSDALE, 26, of Kosciusko, Disorderly Conduct – Disturbing the Peace, CPD.  Bond $399.25.

 

REGGIE RANDLE, 46, of St. Charles, IL, DUI – 1st, Child Abuse – Endangering the Child’s Health, Possession of Marijuana, MHP.  Bond $1,000, $1,000, $1,000.

 

RUSSELL ROACH, 23, of Kosciusko, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance X 2, Speeding, No Driver’s License, No Insurance, Seatbelt Violation, No Tag, MHP.  Bond $5,000 X 2, $1,000, $1,000, $1,000, $1,000, $1,000.

 

ROBERT L THOMAS, 37, of Carthage, Warrant for Malicious Mischief, Possession of Paraphernalia, Contempt of Court, LCSO.  Bond $1,000, $1,000, $0.

 

JEREK S TSOTSIE, 26, of Carthage, DUI – 1st, LCSO.  Bond $1,000.

 

RILEY J WATSON, 22, of Kosciusko, DUI – 1st, MHP.  Bond $1,000.

 

DERRICK WHITE, 46, of Walnut Grove, DUI – 2nd, Reckless Driving, No Insurance, LCSO.  Bond $1,500, $500, $500.

 

COURTNEY D WILLIS, 28, of Carthage, Public Drunk, CPD.  Bond $239.25.

 

TYRESE D WINDOM, 22, of Carthage, Disorderly Conduct – Failure to Comply with LEO, Open Container, No Tag, No Insurance, No Driver’s License, CPD.  Bond $639.25, $389.25, $299.25, $418, $418.

