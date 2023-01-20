HomeLocalMany DUI and Drug Charges in Neshoba Arrests

Many DUI and Drug Charges in Neshoba Arrests

COURTNEY COLEMAN, 38, of Louisville, DUI – 2nd, NCJC.  Bond $2,500.

 

ERIC COPELAND, 44, Philadelphia, Possession of a Controlled Substance, NCSO.  Bond $0.

 

SHERAYAH EADES, 33, Philadelphia, Disorderly Conduct, Abusive Calls to Emergency Phone Service, Disturbance of Family, Resisting Arrest, NCSO.  Bond $600, $800, $600, $1,000.

 

MARIO ALCIDES ESPINOZA, 44, of Union, DUI – 1st, NCSO.  Bond $1,500.

 

JOSEPH ANTHONY FUQUAY, 47, Philadelphia, Possession of Firearm by Convicted Felon, Disorderly Conduct, No Insurance, Seat Belt Violation, Suspended Driver’s License, Possession of Paraphernalia, NCSO.  Bond $20,000, $600, $800, $200, $800, $600.

 

JEREMY HOWARD HENRY, 30, Philadelphia, Possession of a Controlled Substance X 2, Improper Equipment, Reckless Driving, No Insurance, Disorderly Conduct, NCSO.  Bond $0 X 2, $300, $300, $300, $600.

 

JOSHUA H HOWARD, 33, Philadelphia, Hold for Other Agency, MDOC.  Bond $0.

 

JONATHAN JACKSON, 38, of Union, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Paraphernalia, Public Drunk, NCSO.  Bond $7,500, $1,000, $600.

 

DREW ANTHONY LEE, 26, Philadelphia, DUI – 1st, Possession of Marijuana, NCSO.  Bond $1,500, $800.

