Many DUI and Possession Arrests in Neshoba

JOSEPH N BARNETT, 29, of Philadelphia, Possession of Marijuana, Contempt of Court, NCSO.  Bond $800, $0.

 

SUSAN BENSON, 47, of Brookhaven, Indictment, NCSO.  Bond $0.

 

JACKIE DUNN, 41, of Philadelphia, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Malicious Mischief, NCSO.  Bond DENIED, $0.

 

BRANDON JOSEPH ELLIS, 27, of Newton, DUI – 1st, Possession of Paraphernalia, Speeding, MHP.  Bond $1,500, $600, $300.

 

LEANNA FRAZIER, 28, of Philadelphia, False Pretense, NCSO.  Bond $600.

 

TYRONE GROVES, 37, of Philadelphia, Contempt of Court, NCSO.  Bond $0.

 

SHANICE L HICKMAN, 27, of Philadelphia, Felony DUI.  Bond $7,500.

 

CALVIN JUNIOR HUNTER, 44, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance X 2, Contempt of Court, Possession of Marijuana, Suspended Driver’s License, NCSO.  Bond $15,000 X 2, $0, $1,000, $800.

 

MICHAEL S HYRE, 49, of Hoover, AL, Domestic Violence – Simple Assault, NCSO.  Bond $800.

 

HARMON KIRK, 43, of Preston, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, NCSO.  Bond $5,000.

 

DCOREY RICGARD MASON, 28, of Philadelphia, DUI – Other Substance, NCSO.  Bond $1,500.

