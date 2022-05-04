Many DUI and Possession Arrests in Neshoba

JOSEPH N BARNETT, 29, of Philadelphia, Possession of Marijuana, Contempt of Court, NCSO. Bond $800, $0.

SUSAN BENSON, 47, of Brookhaven, Indictment, NCSO. Bond $0.

JACKIE DUNN, 41, of Philadelphia, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Malicious Mischief, NCSO. Bond DENIED, $0.

BRANDON JOSEPH ELLIS, 27, of Newton, DUI – 1st, Possession of Paraphernalia, Speeding, MHP. Bond $1,500, $600, $300.

LEANNA FRAZIER, 28, of Philadelphia, False Pretense, NCSO. Bond $600.

TYRONE GROVES, 37, of Philadelphia, Contempt of Court, NCSO. Bond $0.

SHANICE L HICKMAN, 27, of Philadelphia, Felony DUI. Bond $7,500.

CALVIN JUNIOR HUNTER, 44, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance X 2, Contempt of Court, Possession of Marijuana, Suspended Driver’s License, NCSO. Bond $15,000 X 2, $0, $1,000, $800.

MICHAEL S HYRE, 49, of Hoover, AL, Domestic Violence – Simple Assault, NCSO. Bond $800.

HARMON KIRK, 43, of Preston, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, NCSO. Bond $5,000.

DCOREY RICGARD MASON, 28, of Philadelphia, DUI – Other Substance, NCSO. Bond $1,500.