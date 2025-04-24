Big Deals!
Many DUIs and Multiple Assaults Causing Injury in Leake and Attala

CARLOS ALLEN, 23, of Carthage, Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon, Shooting into a Dwelling, PPD.  Bond N/A, N/A.

BRIDGETT D CHAMBLEE, 40, of Lena, Disorderly Conduct – Disturbance of Family, LCSO.  Bond $500.

LAKALVIN CROFT, 48, of Walnut Grove, DUI – 1st, Possession of Marijuana, Careless Driving, Improper Turn, Driving on Wrong Side, PPD.  Bond $1,500, $800, $500, $300, $500.

GABRIEL GEE, 19, of Canton, Disorderly Conduct – Disturbing the Peace, Simple Assault – Causing Bodily Injury, CPD.  Bond $399.25, $1,639.25.

TERRANCE HARRIS, 18, of Camden, Simple Assault – Causing Bodily Injury, Disorderly Conduct – Disturbing the Peace, CPD.  Bond $1,639.25, $399.25.

QUIVONTE K MCDONALD, 24, of Forest, DUI – 1st, CPD.  Bond $1,351.

MICHAEL W MINGO, 32, of Choctaw, DUI – 2nd, PPD.  Bond $2,000.

JAYDEN MYERS, 21, Disorderly Conduct – Disturbing the Peace, Simple Assault – Causing Bodily Injury, CPD.  Bond $399.25, $1,639.25.

SAMULE L POWELL, 45, of Choctaw, Resisting Arrest, Disorderly Conduct – Failure to Comply with LEO, Disorderly Conduct – Disturbance of Family, PPD.  Bond $500, $500, $500.

JADARIOUSE D ROBERTS, 27, of Newton, Simple Assault – Causing Bodily Injury, Contempt of Court – Philadelphia Municipal Court, PPD.  Bond $1,500, N/A.

ALYSSA D TALAMANTES, 26, of Madison, Bench Warrant – Carthage Municipal Court, LCSO.  Bond $0.

ZHELOSEAN I WATSON, 20, of Carthage, Disobedience of Traffic Control Devices, Bench Warrant – Carthage Municipal Court, Failure to Give Signal, CPD.  Bond $0, $0, $0.

SANDRA K WILLIAMS, 41, of West, Speeding, Driving with Revoked or Suspended License, No Insurance, KPD.  Bond $400, $1,200, $800.

