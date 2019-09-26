Home » Local » Marty Gamblin to unveil County Music Trail Marker Today at Philadelphia High School

Marty Gamblin to unveil County Music Trail Marker Today at Philadelphia High School

Posted on

Marty Gamblin will receive his Country Music Trail Marker today. The ceremony is set for 1 pm at the Philadelphia High School Auditorium. With a career in the entertainment business over 40 years, Gamblin has represented such artists as Alan Jackson, Bryan White, Dorothy Moore, Ruby Lovette, Pearl River, and Glen Campbell. As a music publisher, Gamblin’s company was named one of Billboard’s top 10 publishers and had 16 number one singles including ASCAP’s song of the year two years in a row. Gamblin chose the location of the his Country Music Trial Maker saying he got his start and love of music at Philadelphia High School.

