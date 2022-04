Monday April 25, 2022

2:21 p.m. – Marydell Volunteer Fire Department was dispatched to Mooney Road near the Edinburg area when calls came in reporting a woods fire.

2:36 p.m. – Carthage Police were called to Walmart regarding a disturbance in progress inside the store.

4:31 p.m. – Leake County Deputies were alerted to a disturbance that occurred at a residence on Coosa Road.